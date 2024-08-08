GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisherman attacked mid-sea by unidentified persons

Published - August 08, 2024 07:09 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman of Arcot Thurai in Nagapattinam sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked while fishing by a group of unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans, on Wednesday night.

The injured fisherman, identified as Anbazhagan (48), was admitted in the Government Hospital at Vedaranyam after he reached the shore in the early hours on Thursday.

Five fishermen set sail on board a fibre boat from Arcot Thurai harbour on Wednesday afternoon for fishing. They were fishing mid-sea when the incident occurred, said Coastal Security Group sources after inquiring the fishermen. 

A group of five unidentified persons who came in a boat allegedly attacked Anbazhagan with wooden logs and took away a mobile phone, Global Positioning System device and the fishing gear carried by the Arcot Thurai fishermen. The Vedaranyam Marine Police are investigating. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.