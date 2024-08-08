Fisherman attacked mid-sea by unidentified persons

A fisherman of Arcot Thurai in Nagapattinam sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked while fishing by a group of unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans, on Wednesday night.

The injured fisherman, identified as Anbazhagan (48), was admitted in the Government Hospital at Vedaranyam after he reached the shore in the early hours on Thursday.

Five fishermen set sail on board a fibre boat from Arcot Thurai harbour on Wednesday afternoon for fishing. They were fishing mid-sea when the incident occurred, said Coastal Security Group sources after inquiring the fishermen.

A group of five unidentified persons who came in a boat allegedly attacked Anbazhagan with wooden logs and took away a mobile phone, Global Positioning System device and the fishing gear carried by the Arcot Thurai fishermen. The Vedaranyam Marine Police are investigating.