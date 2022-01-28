Fisherises varsity plans wider reach of its magazine

Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University plans a wider reach of ‘Meenvalasudar,’ a quarterly magazine being brought out through its Extension Department since 2012.

Envisaging strengthening of rural economy, the magazine, published in Tamil for the benefit of aqua farmers, fisherfolk and fisheries entrepreneurs, contains articles on topics of emerging importance in fisheries sector, besides success stories.

Instances of readers of the magazine taking part in skill-development programmes and becoming entrepreneurs, have been documented in the magazine. “There are over 800 life members and 250 annual members for the magazine. We are keen on adding more sections,” M. Rajakumar, Director, Directorate of Extension Education, said.

Feed manufacturing companies give financial support for running the magazine brought out in print format. “Printouts of specific articles are distributed for free to visitors at exhibitions organised by the University and its constituent colleges across the State,” Prof. Rajakumar said.

Farmers who follow conventional practices in inland fishing switch over to scientific methods after undergoing skill-development training.

The COVID lockdown has apparently put brakes on the mega exhibitions. “We plan to add more sections to the magazine. For instance, we’ll focus on the immense scope in ornamental fish culture,” he said.