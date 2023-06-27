Fisheries varsity releases rank list

June 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The rank list for admissions to undergraduate programmes in fisheries offered by the constituent colleges of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Nagapattinam, was released on Tuesday.

Releasing the rank list, G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNJFU, said 250 seats in six constituent colleges are to be filled through counselling. The total intake includes 120 seats in fisheries science, 30 in fisheries engineering, 20 in energy and environmental engineering and 40 each in fisheries biotechnology and food technology. Apart from these seats, 24 seats in fisheries science and a seat in fisheries engineering will be filled by wards of fishers.

A total of 16,272 applications were received for the programmes. Among the applicants, S. Ajay, A. Jebarson, M. Rohith, S. Sakthikumaran, K. Sivapraveen, N. Bharathikannan and K. Vignesh had secured a cut-off of 200 out of 200 to bag the top seven positions in the rank list, an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.