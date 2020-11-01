Fisheries varsity releases rank list

Nagapattinam

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) G. Sugumar on Sunday released the UG admission 2020-21 rank list in the official website: www.tnjfu.ac.in.

Admission for 383 seats in Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), B.B.A. in Fisheries Business Management, and B.Voc programmes was undertaken through online mode. Adithya Nagarajan from Chennai topped the rank list with 195.50 cut-off mark followed by B. Rishi Kesavan from Thoothukudi and S. Gopikrishna from Theni who were placed in the second and third position respectively.

In-person counselling for the special category students will be conducted on 07.11.2020 at Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam. For other candidates, online counselling will be conducted through website from November 9 to 11, the Vice-Chancellor said in a press release.