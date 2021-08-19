Fisheries varsity launches online application process for UG admissions

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) on Thursday launched the online application process for undergraduate admissions for the current academic year.

TNJFU, Nagapattinam, established to impart professional fisheries education, conduct research and training for enhancing fish production and productivity, offers 10 undergraduate courses, including six professional and four paraprofessional courses, through its 12 constituent colleges.

Its flagship programme, Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.), is offered in three colleges located at Thoothukudi, Ponneri and Thalainayeru. The university offers B.Tech in four disciplines. The College of Fisheries Engineering, Nagapattinam, offers an AICTE approved, state-funded B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering) and a self-supporting programme on B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering).

The varsity’s OMR campus in Chennai offers B.Tech. (Biotechnology) and B.B.A. (Fisheries Enterprises Management). B.Tech. (Food Technology) is offered at the College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology, Madhavaram, Chennai.

B.Voc programmes are being offered in Industrial Fish Processing Technology, Industrial Aquaculture, Industrial Fishing Technology and Aquatic Animal Health Management at the para-professional institute located at Madhavaram, Muttukadu and Mandapam campuses.

This academic year, 349 seats will be filled by students of Tamil Nadu. Twenty-one seats would be for other State students including ICAR quota, 14 seats for Non-Resident Indians (NRI) students and five seats are for foreign nationals. Additionally, six seats in B.F.Sc and one seat in B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering) have been allotted under “Fisherman wards – Special Category”. The fees for the students admitted under this fishermen category will be sponsored by Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board, according to a TNJFU press release.

Application guidelines and prospectus for UG programmes can be downloaded from the university website: www.tnjfu.ac.in and the last date for submission of the online application is September 19.

The rank list will be generated based on the cut-off marks obtained in Plus Two and is expected to be released September 23 tentatively. The counselling will be conducted online. However, counselling for candidates under special categories will be conducted in-person, the release said.