Fisheries university releases rank list for UG, vocational programmes

Alan Jose Romir from Thoothukudi topped the rank list

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) has prepared the rank list for its Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), B.B.A. in Fisheries Enterprises Management, and three vocational degree programmes, offered through constituent colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

The B.F.Sc. programme is offered in three colleges, B.Tech. in four colleges, B.B.A. at the Fisheries Business School of the University at Muttukadu, Chennai, and the three vocational degree programmes are offered in Paraprofessional Institutes.

The TNJFU received a total of 6,520 applications for admission to 345 seats through online process which commenced on July 8.

G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, released the list in the University website (www.tnjfu.ac.in). P. Alan Jose Romir from Thoothukudi topped the rank list with 199.50 cut-off mark followed by M. Ram Sundar from Thoothukudi, S. Shobika from Tiruppur and M.K. Karthik Ragul from Thoothukudi.

Among the undergraduate degree programmes, the competition was the toughest for B.F.Sc. For every seat, there were 32 applicants. For the rest of the courses, there were an average of 10 applicants for a seat.

Prof. Sugumar said in-person counselling for the students who had applied under special categories like sports quota, children of ex-servicemen, differently abled, fishermen wards and students who studied in the Tamil Nadu government schools would be conducted on September 19, at the university auditorium in Nagapattinam.

This year also, general counselling would be conducted through online mode only. First online counselling for general candidates would be available on the university website (www.tnjfu.ac.in) from 20.09.2022 to 26.09.2022. The regular classes for the students might commence during the first week of November, 2022, the Vice-Chancellor said.