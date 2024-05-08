Fisheries University opens UG admissions

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) launched online application process for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

The university aims at imparting professional fisheries education and conduct research and training for enhancing fish production and productivity, said a press statement. The University offers nine undergraduate courses (six professional and three paraprofessional) through its 11 constituent colleges and one affiliated college.

Students applying under Special Categories should upload relevant documents while filling out the online application. Application guidelines and prospectus for UG programmes can be downloaded from the university website (https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com.). The last date for submission of the online application is June 6, 2024. The application should be Students are advised not to send their application by post. The application fee is ₹300 for SC, SCA, ST category students and ₹600 for others.

