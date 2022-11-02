Fisheries University launches online application process for PG admissions

The Hindu Bureau
November 02, 2022 20:15 IST

NAGAPATTINAM:

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University on Wednesday initiated the online application process for admission to master degree programme for the 2022-23 session.

Vice Chancellor G. Sugumar released the PG prospectus and launched the online portal for admitting students into M.F.Sc. (13 disciplines), M. Tech. (three disciplines), M.B.A. (Fisheries Enterprises Management) and PG Diploma (two disciplines) programmes. Fifty nine seats in M.F.Sc., 13 seats in M.Tech., 20 seats in M.B.A. (FEM) and 20 seats in PG Diploma programs will be filled. In addition, six seats for Non-Resident Indian (NRIs) students and two seats for Foreign Nationals in M.F.Sc. have been reserved, a university press release said.

Prospectus and applications can be downloaded from the University website: www.tnjfu.ac.in. The last date for submission of online application is December 4, 2022. Students are required to submit their filled in application only through online, the press release said.

Entrance Exams and in-person counselling will take place at Institute of Fisheries Post Graduate Studies, Vaniyanchavadi, Chennai, respectively on December 20 and 21.

Applicants have to check the website for updates. Further clarifications can be had over phone : 04365-256430 / 9442601908 during office hours on all working days, the release said.

