Fisheries University invites applications for UG admissions

May 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) on Wednesday has invited online applications from students for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2023-24.

TNFJU and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) will go for combined admission this year as directed by the State government, said G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNFJU, in a press release, which will allow the applicants to select a wide range of courses with a single application fee.

TNFJU offers six professional and three paraprofessional courses through its ten constituent colleges and institutes. Online applications opened for 345 seats and 57 reserved seats under various categories, including ICAR quota, sports, differently abled and wards of fishing communities under a special category.

Online applications for UG programmes will be available on the combined admission website, http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com from May 10 to June 9. For clarifications, the candidates can contact the helpline numbers 04365-256430, 9442601908 or e-mail at ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in.