Fisheries University conducts training programme on making fish soup powder packs

January 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University at Nagapattinam organised a training programme on making readymade fish soup powder packs for the villagers of Vadakudi and Manjakollai on Thursday.

According to a press release, the training programme was conducted for the economic empowerment of the villagers and funded by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India. Professors and faculty members from the university had demonstrated methods of preparing readymade packs of fish soup powder. About 50 persons participated in the training programme.

