Fisheries Department conducts first crackdown on banned nets

In the first operation carried out at Poompuhar coast on Tuesday after deployment of Marine Enforcement Wing (MEW) personnel, officials of the Fisheries Department detained two vehicles transporting fish caught with banned purse seine nets and auctioned the catch.

About 3,700 kg of sardine fish that was confiscated at 2 p.m. was transported in a vehicle provided to the MEW team and auctioned at Nagapattinam within two hours of the operation, Amal Raj Xavier, Joint Director of Fisheries, said.

The mandate of the Marine Enforcement Wing was to curb banned fishing practices such as use of purse seine, pair trawling, and use of higher than permitted power of motors in mechanised boats.

“It is due to the presence of the MEW team that we can move out of the location immediately. Hitherto, the delay in operation due to dependency on local police used to lead to commotion caused by a belligerent section of fishers,” the senior official said.

The confiscated fish was auctioned for ₹70,300. The catch would have fetched much more had it been auctioned early morning hours when there would be Kerala-based buyers.

The amount would be deposited in the government account, Mr. Amal Raj Xavier said.