Fish market to be demolished in two weeks to pave way for new building

The stage is set for demolition of fish, mutton and poultry stalls behind Gandhi Market to pave way for a modern meat market.

The existing building is said to have been constructed about 50 years ago. It has separate enclosures for fish, mutton and poultry traders. The meat market receives customers from different parts of the city. There has been a long demand for a modern market replacing the existing building, which is in a dilapidated condition.

By taking into account various factors, Tiruchi Corporation has devised a plan to build a modern meat market at a cost of ₹13 crore by sourcing funds from the Smart City Mission. After technical verification of tender documents, the civic body chose a contractor recently and has issued work order to start construction.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that the new meat market would be built on 25,000 sq ft at the same spot, where the current market was located. There would be 148 stalls in it. It would have two floors and separate provisions would be made for fish, mutton and chicken traders. An arrangement would be in place for parking 200 two-wheelers.

He said there was no cold storage facility in the existing building. The new building would have a cold storage facility for fish traders. Establishing a waste disposal mechanism was also be part of the plan. It would be completed within two years.

Mr. Rahuman said fish and meat traders had been asked to shift their trade to temporary areas identified for them. While the fish traders had been asked to move to Diamond jubilee bazaar, poultry and meat traders were allotted space at Tiruchi Corporation’s abattoir. A section of traders had been moved to the temporary locations.

The remaining traders had been asked to move with immediate effect. The building would be demolished within two weeks so as to start the construction work as early as possible.