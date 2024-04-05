GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Fish market grinds to a halt as fishermen begin indefinite strike

Row erupts between country boat fishermen and those owning mechanised boats in Nagapattinam; country boat fishermen go on strike demanding regulatory measures

April 05, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Arrivals in Karaikal market came to a halt as fishermen began their indefinite strike demanding release of members of their fraternity arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.

Arrivals in Karaikal market came to a halt as fishermen began their indefinite strike demanding release of members of their fraternity arrested by Sri Lankan Navy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fishermen of Karaikal have gone on an indefinite strike from Thursday demanding the release of arrested fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

About 400 boats and 13,000 fishermen and their families were participating in the strike. Fish market sources from Karaikal said every day about 25 tonnes of fish comes to the market and then despatched to different parts of the country and also exported.

“None of the political parties is interested in resolving our issue. We will protest until our voice is heard,” Gajendran Kaliyaperumal, a local fishermen leader from Kilinjalmedu, told The Hindu.

Pointing to the recent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said: “Instead of creating a forum amongst both the country’s fishermen to talk out issues, our governments keep mum when such repeated arrests happen. Nearly 30 fishermen from here are in Sri Lankan Navy’s custody.”

“We are planning to boycott the upcoming elections if concrete steps are not taken to get our fishermen released,” he said.

Demands of fishermen

Meanwhile, in Nagapattinam, a section of country boat fishermen went on a strike at Seruthur village demanding regulation of fishing by allotting specific days for them and the mechanised boat fishermen.

As tussles between the country boat and the mechanised fishermen have become frequent, the country boat fishermen from Seruthur and nearby villages approached the district administration recently. Their efforts to get specific days allotted for them for fishing went in vain.

M. Thirisangu, a fisherman from Seruthur village, said: “We are planning to boycott the polls as no solution has been found for our problem. However, we are trying to get all villages to come under a banner to fight for our rights. So far, 40 boats and 200 fishermen have joined the strike.”

Related Topics

Karaikal / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.