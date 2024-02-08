Fish-cum-meat market opened

February 08, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A modern fish-cum-meat market, built by the Tiruchi City Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹13.49 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, was declared open on Thursday by Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The market has been built behind the Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road in the city. The two-storeyed building has a plinth area of about 25,000 sq. ft. and will house 148 stalls for fish, poultry, and meat traders. The facility includes a cold storage.

The market was built after demolishing the more than 50-year-old building that housed around 60 fish, meat, and chicken stalls. Before demolition, the fish and meat vendors at the market were relocated to Diamond Jubilee Bazaar and the space near the abattoir. The construction work was completed in March last year. However, a combination of factors, including litigation, had delayed its opening.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan were present.

Earlier, the Ministers distributed credit and welfare assistance worth ₹79.08 crore to 1,325 women self-help groups (SHGs) of the district at a function held in the city coinciding with the distribution of assistance to SHGs in Erode by Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Mr. Nehru declared open various civic amenities in the city, including ration shop buldings at Anna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, a public toilet at Crawford, Integrated Child Development Centre at Arasu Colony, and a children’s park and an open air gym at RMS Colony.