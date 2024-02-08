GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fish-cum-meat market opened

The two-storeyed building has a plinth area of about 25,000 sq. ft. and will house 148 stalls for fish, poultry, and meat traders and includes cold storage facility

February 08, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The fish market has been instructed near the Gandhi Market in Tiruchi on Thursday.

The fish market has been instructed near the Gandhi Market in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A modern fish-cum-meat market, built by the Tiruchi City Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹13.49 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, was declared open on Thursday by Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The market has been built behind the Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road in the city. The two-storeyed building has a plinth area of about 25,000 sq. ft. and will house 148 stalls for fish, poultry, and meat traders. The facility includes a cold storage.

The market was built after demolishing the more than 50-year-old building that housed around 60 fish, meat, and chicken stalls. Before demolition, the fish and meat vendors at the market were relocated to Diamond Jubilee Bazaar and the space near the abattoir. The construction work was completed in March last year. However, a combination of factors, including litigation, had delayed its opening. 

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan were present.

Earlier, the Ministers distributed credit and welfare assistance worth ₹79.08 crore to 1,325 women self-help groups (SHGs) of the district at a function held in the city coinciding with the distribution of assistance to SHGs in Erode by Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Mr. Nehru declared open various civic amenities in the city, including ration shop buldings at Anna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, a public toilet at Crawford, Integrated Child Development Centre at Arasu Colony, and a children’s park and an open air gym at RMS Colony.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure / fishing industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.