Fish and meat waste to be handed over to micro composting yards

The Tiruchi City Corporation has announced that a special facility has been set up at all micro composting units of the civic body to process meat and fish waste. This facility has been set up after various residents raised complaints that fish, poultry, and meat shops were dumping the waste on the roadside, in water bodies, and could pose health risks.

The civic body said that shop owners must visit their nearest micro composting yard, register themselves and hand over the waste in person, a release from the civic body said.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, warned shop owners about public dumping and said that if waste was dumped in public areas, including in waterbodies, vacant plots or on roadsides, the shop would be sealed and fine levied on the owners.