First unit at SIPCOT near Manapparai set to start production

December 13, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The stage is set for an industrial unit, which was allotted a piece of land at SIPCOT (State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) industrial park near Manapparai (SIPCOT) on Tiruchi - Dindigul highway, to begin production.

With the intention of providing land at an affordable long-term lease basis, the State government issued a GO in 2013 to set up an industrial park in Tiruchi district. The district administration thereafter began the process of land acquisition and acquired 1096.36 acres of land at Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti and Chathirapatti near Manapparai. Basic infrastructure and all the needed amenities such as road, electricity and drinking water were subsequently created after earmarking sites for different industrial categories.

SIPCOT began steps to receive applications for the allotment of sites in 2019. Out of 1096 acres, development works were carried out on about 396 acres. After this, the SIPCOT has about 700 acres to allot sites to needy entrepreneurs and industrial houses. Of that, it earmarked 131.92 acres to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).

According to sources, the SIPCOT has so far given 70.15 acres to 10 industrial units on a 99-year lease basis. Of the total allotted area, 24.45 acres were allotted to food-based industrial units and 45.65 acres for general engineering companies. The investments from 10 units is estimated to be about Rs.567 crore. Though the response from the industries, seeking allotment of sites, was termed as sluggish initially, enquiries have picked up momentum in recent months.

Out of 10 units, two engineering units have erected their plants on about nine acres of land. One of them, Rhino Scaff Industry Pvt Lit, has made all arrangements to start production.

An official of SIPCOT said that the stage was set for starting production from a fabrication unit. It had its Inauguration a few days ago. It was a good sign. The companies, which were allotted lands at the industrial park, had also begun steps to set up their plants. The park would become active within six months to one year.