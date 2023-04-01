April 01, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The first stage of the road over bridge (ROB) being built near the Railway Junction has reached the final stages of completion and could possibly be opened as a Tamil New Year gift for city residents this month.

Finishing works are currently under way on the Chennai arm of the ROB, which forms part of the first stage of the project being executed by the Highways Department and the Railways jointly. Sources in the department said that the work was close to completion and indicated that the arm would be ready to be opened for traffic by mid-April, possibly on April 14, the Tamil New Year Day. However, the exact date of opening of the arm was yet to be decided, the sources added.

The completion of the first stage of the project would come as a huge relief for city residents as the project had dragged on for years due to issues in land transfer and acquisition. The multi-level bridge, to be built in two stages, was originally sanctioned in February 2011 but construction began only in February 2014. The first stage was originally scheduled to be completed by February 2017.

Construction was suspended after nearly 90% of the first stage of the project was completed. The Chennai arm of the bridge remained incomplete as it required the transfer of 0.663 acres of land owned by the Ministry of Defence.

Construction resumed in May last year after the Highways Department and the Defence Estates Office, after prolonged negotiations, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) paving the way for the land transfer. The pending works on the ROB, including building service lanes and storm water drains, were executed at a cost of ₹3.53 crore.

Once the first stage of ROB is completed and opened for traffic, the Highways Department and Railways will go ahead with the second stage of the project. The existing narrow bridge across the railway lines would be dismantled and a new bridge would be constructed under the second stage. The Railways would have to get necessary clearances for dismantling the old bridge.

Sources in the Highways Department indicated that the design for the new bridge was ready. It would include an arm leading to the rear entrance of the Railway Junction at Kallukuzhi.