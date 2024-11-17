First phase of special camps for electoral roll revision concludes

The first of the two special camps to facilitate the summary revision of electoral rolls for the Assembly constituencies in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and Karur districts concluded on Sunday.

The Election Department had announced special camps on November 16, 17, 23, 24 to allow voters to include or delete their names on the rolls.

As per the draft rolls, Tiruchi district has 23,13,928 voters (11,21,655 men, 11,91,913 men and 360 others). The district has 2,543 polling stations.

V. Shobana, Special Observer, Electoral Rolls, visited the polling stations at Subramaniapuram. Accompanied by Collector-cum-District Election Officer M. Pradeep Kumar, she also visited Seva Sangam Higher Secondary School and reviewed the arrangements. She directed the officials to create awareness among the people to use the special camps to include new voters.

In Ariyalur, Ms. Shobana held a review meeting on Sunday with Collector P. Rathinasamy and senior officials on summary revision of electoral rolls for the Ariyalur and Jayamkondam constituencies. She checked the special camp held at Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School.

Karur Collector cum District Election Officer M. Thangavel visited various polling stations in Karur to check the process of inclusion/deletion and correction in the electoral rolls. He appealed to the voters to make use of the opportunity to include their names in the rolls.

The special summary revision exercise, undertaken with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for age eligibility, will be held until November 28. This period will be kept open for submission of name additions/deletions/corrections, claims and objections to the draft electoral roll. The final rolls will be released on January 6.

All those who attain the age of 18 as on January 1, 2025, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned.

