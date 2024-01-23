First phase of improvement works at Srirangam station to be completed by March

January 23, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The phase-I station improvement works that are under way at Srirangam railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is expected to be completed before the end of the current fiscal.

Srirangam is among the 15 stations identified in Tiruchi Railway Division’s limits by Southern Railway for upgradation of facilities and modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

A slew of works such as provision of platform shelters, improvements to platforms, construction of toilet block, provision of sanitary and water supply, installation of CCTV cameras, digital coach indication boards and passenger amenities sign boards besides passenger announcement system have been taken up under the first phase of the programme. Construction of entrance arch, facade and interior works, driveway and footpath and demolition of the existing porch -1 also form part of the station improvement works at Srirangam station.

Railway sources say the total cost for the slew of works taken up under phase-I is ₹6.71 crore. Foundation works for provision of platform shelter for 15 bays are under progress. Granite flooring is being done at the waiting hall and on first floor verandah of the station. Several important trains, including Tiruchi - Chennai - Tiruchi Rockfort expresses, Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi Pallavan expresses, Guruvayur- Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur expresses, Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru - Chennai Egmore, Tiruchi - Howrah - Tiruchi and Madurai - Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai expresses, stop at Srirangam station, which comes in the Tiruchi - Chennai chord line section.

The Tiruchi Railway Division has plans to carry out more works under phase - II at Srirangam station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The works will be taken up in future. They include provision of a couple of escalators and equal number of lifts, parcel block, roof plaza, sewage treatment plant and rain water harvesting system.