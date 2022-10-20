First offline hackathon at NIT-T generates innovative solutions for over 40 problem statements

A view of the NIT campus in Tiruchi. File photo | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

TransfiNITTe’22, the flagship hackathon of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi conducted offline for the first time in collaboration with SCIEnT Alumni witnessed students arriving at innovative solutions for numerous problem statements given by BharatX, the title sponsor, Tezos, the blockchain partner, and other rapidly growing start-ups and companies like GmetrixR and Bluelearn.

The highly innovative problem statements that raised the bar of the Hackathon, in which 50 teams comprising more than 300 students of NITT participated and delivered their best to come up with the solution possible for the problem statements that originated from a variety of software and hardware domains.

This was the first offline Hackathon conducted in NIT, Tiruchi, after COVID 19 pandemic. Students developed solutions to problem statements that required a deep sense of knowledge in the field of computer science. Laptops were given to each member of the team who cracked the problem statement, according to the organisers.

Prize money meant for awards to various teams of TransfiNITTe’22 that successfully develop innovative solutions amounted to Rs. 5 lakh rupees, Director of NIT - Tiruchi, said.

N Kumaresan, Head - Training and Placement Cell and SCIEnT faculty Advisor A.K Bakthavatsalam were among the senior faculty guiding the students.