First level checking of EVMs from July 4

July 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - TIRUCHI

First-level checking of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices, which would be used in the Lok Sabha election next year, would begin in Tamil Nadu from July 4, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Friday.

In a brief interaction with media persons here, Mr.Sahoo said that the EVMs and VVPATs used in the previous election were in the State. “We will be checking whether they are in good condition and whether some repairs will be required. Those in disrepair would be set right or replaced,” he said.

There were adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs in the State. Each district had about 30% more than the required number of machines. However, if there were a large number of contestants in any constituency, more EVMs will be made available.

Answering a query on improving the polling percentage, Mr.Sahoo said that the polling percentage would be studied polling station-wise and wherever the polling was low, awareness measures and Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes would be taken up. “We will also discuss other measures to improve the polling; we have to ensure that all eligible new voters are enrolled in the poll rolls,” he said.

Mr. Sahoo disclosed that new EPIC cards were being sent the eligible voters/ applicants through Speed Post. Voters can apply for new EPIC if they have lost their cards or had other valid reasons such as damaged photos. New voters can also apply for the cards.

Earlier, Mr.Sahoo inspected the EVMs and the VVPAT devices stored in Tiruchi along with the Collector and District Electoral Officer M.Pradeep Kumar and representatives of recognised political parties.

