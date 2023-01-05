ADVERTISEMENT

First jallikattu of the year to be held at Thatchankurichi on Friday

January 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The first jallikattu of this year is to be organised at Thatchankurichi village in Gandharvakottai taluk in the district on Friday. An order permitting the jallikattu at the village has been issued by the State government. 

A team of officials from different departments inspected the event venue at Thatchankurichi on Thursday and checked the arrangements being made. They urged the organisers to abide by the the Standard Operating Procedure to be followed as specified by the State government for the event.

The Pudukottai district police will put in place elaborate security arrangements with about 275 police personnel to be deployed at different spots at the event venue.  Police sources said strength would be increased at the entrance and at the collection point to avoid any untoward incident. The TASMAC liquor shops in the vicinity of the venue would be closed.

A senior Animal Husbandry department official said every bull brought to the event would be examined by veterinary teams. The official said double barricading of the arena has been done to prevent spectators from entering it. 

Health department teams would be deployed at the spot to screen the bull tamers and animal owners. Ambulances would be deployed at different spots to take the injured requiring higher treatment to hospital. Online registration of bulls and the tamers were being done. A meeting of officials was held here in connection with the event.

