First freight train sets off on Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur energised stretch

Trial run was carried out on 68-km track recently

An electric loco-hauled freight train was operated on Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur stretch for the first time after the broad gauge section was energised following completion of overhead electrification works.

Transporting fertilizer from Bilaspur, the freight train arrived at Thanjavur junction at 7.40 p.m. on Tuesday after a halt at Mayiladuthurai on the mainline section that falls under Tiruchi Railway Division.

Ahead of operation of the freight train on the 68-km stretch via Kumbakonam, a trial run was carried out successfully a few days ago after completion of overhead electrification works by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.

This was the last and final stretch of the 228-km mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam to be electrified. The portion from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai was electrified earlier.

A senior railway official told The Hindu on Wednesday that the freight train was operated on the newly energised stretch after obtaining approval from the Southern Railway General Manager on Tuesday. However, statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, was mandatory for operation of passenger trains on the section.

Meanwhile, a senior RVNL official said the organisation submitted relevant documents to the Commissioner of Railway Safety pertaining to completion of overhead electrification works on the Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur stretch and invited the top official to conduct mandatory inspection of the track. The inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is expected to be carried out next month.

RVNL was entrusted with the task of executing the overhead electrification project on the entire mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur at a cost of around ₹300 crore. Two new traction substations — at Cuddalore and Thanjavur — were constructed as part of the project and commissioned earlier.

The mainline section with single track is one of the important stretches under the Tiruchi division to have become fully electrified.