First freight train runs on Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG stretch
Movement takes place after more than a decade following gauge conversion
After more than a decade, the first freight train was operated on Tuesday on the Tiruvarur -Karaikudi broad gauge section which was reopened after gauge conversion. The freight train with 21 wagons containing food grains was operated from Tiruvarur to Virudhunagar via Tiruthuraipoondi and Karaikudi in the evening.
The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Limited had loaded 21 wagons of food grains for public distribution supplies which fetched earnings of ₹6.09 lakh to the Tiruchi Railway Division. The Tiruvarur to Virudhunagar route via Tiruthuraipoondi and Karaikudi is lesser by 31 km as compared to operating via Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Dindigul, a press release from Tiruchi Division said.
