Coronavirus | First case for Cauvery delta from Kumbakonam

A 43-year-old man of Kumbakonam has tested positive for COVID-19 virus. This is the first case in Thanajvur district and for the delta region.

The patient had arrived from Chennai from West Indies via West Asia on March 18 and proceeded to Kumbakonam by road on a State bus. He sought medical assistance for severe cough and high temperature at a clinic in Kumbakonam on March 20.

As the temperature continued to remain high along with cough, he was referred to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam from where he was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on March 25, according to the Dean Kumudha Lingaraj.

He was kept under observation as the preliminary swab test indicated the presence of COVID-19 virus. Subsequently, the sample was sent to Chennai where it was confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19 virus.

However, the patient is responding well to treatment at the hospital for the past three days and his condition is stable, said Dr. Kumudha Lingaraj.

Meanwhile, the Kumbakonam Municipality has started sanitising the patient’s area of residence and has urged people to remain cautious and approach the Government District Headquarters Hospital immediately if they had symptoms of COVID-19.

The family members of the patient have been home-quarantined and brought under surveillance of the Health Department.

Further, the Villupuram district administration has been alerted since the travel history of the Kumbakonam patient had indicated that his sister had accompanied him from Chennai to Villupuram on March 18.

Tracing his contacts during his travel by road has become a bit difficult as the patient was not able to give a clear picture of his journey, such as the bus he had traveled, sources said.