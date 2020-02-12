Tiruchirapalli

First convocation of IIIT-Tiruchi on Feb. 15

more-in

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Tiruchi, will hold its first convocation on February 15.

The first batch of B.Tech students - 44 graduands of Computer Science Engineering and 25 of Electronics and Communication Engineering - who had passed out in 2019 will be conferred degrees by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and Principal Advisor, Ministry of Power, MNRE and Railways.

Fifty three % of graduands have been placed well with packages ranging from ₹ 3.5 to 20 lakh a year, N.S.V.N. Sarmsa, Director, IIIT-Tiruchi, told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, K. Shanmugam, will preside over the ceremony in the EEE Auditorium in NIT-T campus, Institute Director Mini Shaji Thomas who was the Mentor Director of IIIT-Tiruchi for initial years, said.

The IIIT-Tiruchi was conferred with the status of Institute of National Importance during 2017.

Decks have been cleared for construction of a permanent campus at Sethurapatti by the Central Public Works Department on 56-acres. Power lines have been aligned suitably to start construction of boundary walls. Buildings to house a three-storeyed administrative block and hostels for boys and girls will be constructed in the first phase. The buildings are expected to be ready in a year.

Out of the estimate of ₹ 128 crore, the State government has released ₹ 22.4 crore - half the amount out of 35 % of the project cost. The six industry stake-holders: TCS, CTS, Infosys, Ramco, ELCOT and Take Solutions contribute 15 % of the project cost. The Centre will start releasing funds from its share of 50 % of project cost accounting for ₹ 64 crore once the work gets under way, Prof. Sarma said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 11:24:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/first-convocation/article30804074.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY