First convocation of IIIT-Tiruchi on Feb. 15

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Tiruchi, will hold its first convocation on February 15.

The first batch of B.Tech students - 44 graduands of Computer Science Engineering and 25 of Electronics and Communication Engineering - who had passed out in 2019 will be conferred degrees by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and Principal Advisor, Ministry of Power, MNRE and Railways.

Fifty three % of graduands have been placed well with packages ranging from ₹ 3.5 to 20 lakh a year, N.S.V.N. Sarmsa, Director, IIIT-Tiruchi, told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, K. Shanmugam, will preside over the ceremony in the EEE Auditorium in NIT-T campus, Institute Director Mini Shaji Thomas who was the Mentor Director of IIIT-Tiruchi for initial years, said.

The IIIT-Tiruchi was conferred with the status of Institute of National Importance during 2017.

Decks have been cleared for construction of a permanent campus at Sethurapatti by the Central Public Works Department on 56-acres. Power lines have been aligned suitably to start construction of boundary walls. Buildings to house a three-storeyed administrative block and hostels for boys and girls will be constructed in the first phase. The buildings are expected to be ready in a year.

Out of the estimate of ₹ 128 crore, the State government has released ₹ 22.4 crore - half the amount out of 35 % of the project cost. The six industry stake-holders: TCS, CTS, Infosys, Ramco, ELCOT and Take Solutions contribute 15 % of the project cost. The Centre will start releasing funds from its share of 50 % of project cost accounting for ₹ 64 crore once the work gets under way, Prof. Sarma said.