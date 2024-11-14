 />
First company at Manapparai SIPCOT starts production

Eight out of the 13 companies have been erecting plants on their allotted lands at the industrial park, which is expected to witness higher activity in about six months

Published - November 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

A scaffolding manufacturing company, which was allotted land at SIPCOT (State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) industrial park near Manapparai (SIPCOT) on Tiruchi - Dindigul highway, has begun production.

It was with the intention of providing land at an affordable long-term lease basis, the State government issued a GO in 2013 to set up an industrial park in Tiruchi district. It subsequently acquired 1,096.36 acres of land at Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti, and Chathirapatti near Manapparai. Basic infrastructure and all the needed amenities such as road, electricity, and drinking water were subsequently created after earmarking sites for different industrial categories.

The process of receiving applications for the allotment of sites was started in 2019. Out of 1,096 acres, development work was carried out on 396 acres. After this, SIPCOT has about 700 acres to allot sites to needy entrepreneurs and industrial houses. Of that, it earmarked 131.92 acres to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).

SIPCOT, according to sources, has so far allotted land to 13 industrial units on a 99-year lease basis. About 100 acres were allotted to them. Though the response from the industries, seeking allotment of sites, was termed as sluggish initially, enquiries have picked up momentum in recent months.

Eight out of 13 companies have been erecting plants on their allotted lands. One of them, Rhino Scaff Industry Pvt Lit, a scaffolding company, has started production.

An official of SIPCOT said that the company had employed 30 workers. It was bringing workers from Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and neighbouring areas. Construction of plants by two more companies had reached an advanced stage. They were expected to start the production within three or four months.

Five companies, which were allotted land, had been asked to use the land as early as possible. Similarly, the process of allotting land to a multinational company, which had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the State government, was on. There were good signs that the park would become active within six months.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST

