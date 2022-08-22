First batch of SASTRA M. Tech students to fly to Taiwan for internship

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
August 22, 2022 18:28 IST

The first batch of M.Tech. VLSI programme, offered at SASTRA under the Indo-Taiwan Collaboration, will be heading to Taiwan this September for practical experience in major laboratory facilities and industry internship in Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing units.

The students, who have been admitted to the two-year post-graduate degree course in very-large-scale integration (VLSI) design, a fallout of the close coordination between SASTRA and Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), will complete the second year of their course at Yuan Ze and Asia University in Taiwan as envisaged by the memorandum of understanding signed between SASTRA and TEPL.

In addition to the M.Tech. students, five students of the undergraduate engineering degree programme will also complete their eighth-semester internship, funded by TEPL, in Taiwan, according to Vice-Chancellor, S. Vaidhyasubramaniam.

