First batch of EPLCM at IIM-Tiruchi pass out

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi has completed its Executive Programme in Leadership and Change Management (EPLCM), designed to equip working professionals with leadership competencies that can emerge as a cutting-edge tool to steer management change in an organizational environment, for the first batch of 67 participants.

The programme consisted of three parts: understanding the self and the leader; leadership and organizational change focussing on understanding the psychology of change and the role of a leader therein; and finally going through the capstone module with various workshops on stress management, design thinking, ethics, and invited talks.

The Director of IIM-Tiruchi, Pawan Kumar Singh, said the course had provided an additional layer of knowledge and wisdom to the graduating batch. “There isn't a best model of leadership; rather, a good leader is one who is able to apply the right form of leadership skill at the right time, depending on the context,” Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh told the participants.

Programme Director (EPLCM Batch-1) Abhishek Totawar said the first batch of participants from diverse backgrounds, industries, work experience, age, gender, and geographies had an average work experience of 14 years. Chairperson of Executive Education and Consulting Prashant Gupta and Programme Director – EPLCM Batch 01 Papri Nath also addressed the participants.

Sixty three received their Certificate of Completion virtually. Merit awards were presented to the first three top-scorers: Meera Menon, Ashok Kumar Vaishnav and Mridula Saripalli, during the virtual ceremony.