First aid centre opened near Samayapuram temple

A first aid centre has been opened at a renovated building near the Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram for devotees.

The move by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department comes on the instruction of the Chief Minister.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru inaugurated the centre on Monday in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu, temple Joint Commissioner Kalyani and Manachanallur MLA S. Kadiravan.

The centre has three emergency beds, a wheelchair and an oxygen cylinder besides medicines.. Two doctors will work in shifts till night. Staff nurses and multi-purpose workers have also been deployed at the centre.