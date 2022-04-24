Tiruchirapalli

First aid centre opened at Srirangam temple

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru at the first aid centre in Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A first aid centre was opened inside Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple by Minister for Municipal Administration Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru on Sunday.

The centre, equipped with a few beds and medicines, has been opened on the direction of the Chief Minister, an official release said.

Mr. Nehru gave away appointment orders to doctors and para-medical staff deployed at the centre.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Collector S. Sivarasu, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, Selvaraj and other officials were present on the occasion. 


