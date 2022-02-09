First aerospace and defence workshop for MSMEs to be held in Tiruchi on Feb. 10

TIRUCHI

09 February 2022 10:31 IST

They will be conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur too

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the nodal agency for the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TANDICO), will be conducting the first of its five MSME workshops in Tiruchi on February 10 to create awareness about the opportunities in the sector.

Such workshops, planned in all the five nodes of the Aerospace and Defence Corridor — Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur — will be conducted during this month. The interactive workshops will focus on defence acquisition procedure, indigenisation opportunities, export opportunities, funding sources, import embargo opportunities, State government interventions, TANDICO website training, empanelment procedures for defence exports, and various issues faced by the MSMEs.

Advertising

Advertising

BHEL Small Industries' Association will be organising the workshop along with TREAT (Tiruchi Engineering and Technology) cluster, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association, and Defence Coordination and Implementation Committee of Ministry of Defence, BHELSIA president Rajappa Rajkumar said in a press release.

TIDCO also plans to spread awareness on the Centre of Excellence being established in partnership with Dassault Systems and SIEMENS, which will help these firms in new product development or re-engineering existing products and skill development. Representatives from SIDBI would be discussing the various financial products of funding for the Aerospace and Defence sector.

The Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor has been able to garner significant traction with major investments committed by private and public sector companies. The State offers unrivalled advantages to Aerospace and Defence manufacturers with its well-developed ecosystem, leading infrastructure, and availability of highly skilled manpower, the press release said.

The Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence industrial policy 2019 also provides incentives for setting up of industries, subsidies for manufacturing, skilling, and certification. The sector is poised for tremendous growth in the coming years.

The workshops are an ideal platform for MSMEs to know more about the sector, opportunities and its immense revenue potential. The workshop will be of immense utility for MSME units situated in and around Tiruchi, Mr. Rajkumar said.