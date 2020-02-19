Firms in expansionist mode welcome budget plan for Navalpattu IT Park

A view of ELCOT Information Technology Park in Tiruchi.

TIRUCHI

19 February 2020 00:50 IST

The government proposes to create one lakh sq ft of additional space

The government move to create one lakh square feet of additional space involving an expenditure of ₹40 crore at ELCOT’s IT Park at Navalpattu on the city outskirts, as outlined in the State Budget, has gladdened companies on expansion mode.

The existing building has 59,960 sq.ft. of built-up space.IT and IT-enabled services companies have been asking for more built-up space in the IT Park. In all probability, the entire built-up space in the new building will be occupied once it is ready, an ELCOT official said.

The sanction order for creation of additional built-up space was issued last year, and the design for the six-storeyed building as a ground plus five-floor structure was also readied.

At present, six companies function out of the existing building, occupying the entire built-up space. They comprise M/s. iLink Systems Pvt. Ltd.(6,668 sq ft), M/s. Scientific Publishing Company (30,250 sq. ft.), V/s Vuram Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (5,976), M/s Vdart Technologies (3,643 sq. ft.), M/s GI Tech Gaming Co. India Pvt. Ltd. (4,919 sq. ft.), and M/s VR Della IT Services Pvt. Ltd. (2,541 sq ft). Besides, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Recovery Centre has occupied 5,963 sq. ft. built-up space. They altogether employ a workforce of over 1,500.

The ELCOT usually allots built up shell space along with air-conditioning and power back-up. The companies booking the space need to carry out the interior works, sources said.

As for the special economic zone in 123.3 acres and non-SEZ in about 24 acres, nine companies had reserved land.

They comprise Sutherland (10 acres), WNS (5), Zylog Systems Ltd. (5), Unlimited Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. (5), Assyst International Pvt. Ltd. (3), I Link Systems Ltd. (2), Vdart Technologies (2) and Health Plan Systems India Ltd. (2). HCL Infosystems Ltd. has purchased two acre land in Non-SEZ area.