Fireman dies at counting centre

Tiruvarur

26 April 2021 21:10 IST

Arputham (48), a fireman attached to Thirumakkottai Fire Service Station, died at a counting centre near Tiruvarur on Monday.

The fireman was posted for duty at Thiru.Vi.Ka Government Arts College at Kidaramkondan near Tiruvarur where the electronic voting machines pertaining to Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly segments have been stored at strong rooms for counting on May 2.

Advertising

Advertising

Arputham who had gone for a shower did not turn up for more than an hour. Subsequently, his colleagues broke open the bathroom door and rushed him in an unconscious state to Tiruvarur Government Medical College. But, the doctors declared him brought dead. The Tiruvarur Taluk police have registered a case.