A 60-year-old homeless man, who was stranded all night on the base of a pillar under the the Kollidam bridge, was rescued in the early hours of Thursday.

Sasikumar, 60, was fast asleep under the bridge. As the water-level began rising, Sasikumar shouted for help and a person on his morning walk heard him. The police were alerted and the stranded person was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services department.