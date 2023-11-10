Firefighters in Tiruchi and Pudukottai brace up for festival of lights

November 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Firefighters have braced up for the Deepavali festival to attend swiftly to fire calls and fire accidents arising out of bursting of crackers on the eve and on the day of the festival of lights in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts.

Entire manpower strength of the Fire and Rescue Services Department has been mobilised in both districts in connection with the Deepavali festival to attend to any emergencies.

The Tiruchi district accounts for a total number of 10 fire stations, while the number of fire stations in Pudukottai district is 13. Personnel serving in every fire station in both districts have been asked to be in a state of readiness to swiftly respond to any fire call.

A senior official of the department in Pudukottai said fire tenders would be deployed at a couple of vantage places in Pudukottai town from Saturday to act swiftly to emergency calls. The entire firefighters strength in Pudukottai district would be mobilised on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the official added.

In addition to fire tenders, other paraphernalia required for firefighting operations have also been kept in a state of readiness at the fire stations in Tiruchi district, said another official. Ahead of the festival, firefighters have been carrying out awareness campaigns in schools and in public places in both districts driving home the message to celebrate the festival in a safe manner.

Pamphlets have been issued to students of various schools and to the members of the general public containing messages on the safe ways of celebrating Deepavali, the official further said.