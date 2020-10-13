Firefighters conduct fire, rescue drill

Firefighters carried out mock rescue and fire drills here on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.
The drills were carried out at the Tiruchi East and West Taluk offices.
The firefighters conducted mock exercises such as rescuing people from buildings and water bodies using ropes and ladders.
The equipment deployed by firefighters during rescue and fire-fighting operations were demonstrated during the event by the teams.
The proper ways to put out different kinds of fire were also demonstrated on the occasion.
A senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official said the mock drill was conducted also keeping in mind the forthcoming northeast monsoon.
The precautionary measures to be taken by the public ahead of the monsoon season were explained on the occasion.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath