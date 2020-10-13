Firefighters conduct fire, rescue drill

Firefighters carried out mock rescue and fire drills here on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The drills were carried out at the Tiruchi East and West Taluk offices.

The firefighters conducted mock exercises such as rescuing people from buildings and water bodies using ropes and ladders.

The equipment deployed by firefighters during rescue and fire-fighting operations were demonstrated during the event by the teams.

The proper ways to put out different kinds of fire were also demonstrated on the occasion.

A senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official said the mock drill was conducted also keeping in mind the forthcoming northeast monsoon.

The precautionary measures to be taken by the public ahead of the monsoon season were explained on the occasion.