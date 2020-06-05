Firefighters begin spraying disinfectants at night

TIRUCHI

Battling at the frontline to check the spread of COVID-19, firefighters across the central region encompassing nine districts, including Tiruchi, have embarked on the task of spraying disinfectants at night.

The exercise of spraying disinfectants in the late hours also covering the interior pockets started in a full-fledged manner from last week, with the firefighters wearing coveralls executing the task.

Firefighters have been involved in spraying disinfectants at various locations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The activity at Tiruchi started from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Since then, the firefighters have been carrying out this exercise across the region during day time covering various spots in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

Of late, this exercise is being done from midnight till the early hours the next morning in all the 95 fire stations located over the central region. This was being done on the instruction of the Director General of Police / Director, Fire and Rescue Services, C. Sylendra Babu.

The exercise during late night hours was taken up since there was public and vehicular movements during day time with roads not getting cleared. Operation during night hours enables the firefighters to carry out the task easily and cover more interior pockets without any hindrance, says the Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services, Central region, Meenakshi Vijayakumar.

The firefighters were utilising mobile units and quick response vehicles to spray disinfectants, Ms. Meenakshi Vijayakumar said, adding that the quick response vehicle could manoeuvre and reach narrow lanes as well. Disinfectants were being sprayed at hospitals, schools, residential localities, business hotspots, police stations and police quarters. The night operation lasts longer that the similar day day time exercise, she said.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department had been using special pumps to spray disinfectants which proved to be more effective.

Ms. Meenakshi Vijayakumar said the department had provided personal protective equipment, face shields and masks to all the 2,300 firefighters serving in the central region.