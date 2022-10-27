Firefighter dies in hit and run accident case

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 27, 2022 21:12 IST

A firefighter who served at Thuvarankurichi fire station died in a hit-and-run accident on the Tiruchi - Madurai bypass road at Adhigaram in the late hours of Wednesday. Police gave the name of the deceased as B. Krishnakumar (45) who resided at Srirangam. He was a leading fireman. 

Police sources said Krishnakumar had taken a two-wheeler from the Thuvarankurichi fire station at night to have dinner but did not return. His colleagues went in search of Krishnakumar and found him lying on the road apparently motionless. 

Krishnakumar was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital, Thuvarankurichi where he was declared dead by the doctor. Police sources said Krishnakumar died in a hit-and-run accident.  Hours before his death, Krishnakumar was involved in a rescue operation carried out following a road accident involving a couple of cars near Thuvarankurichi. 

