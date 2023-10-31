HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Firecracker godown goes up in flames in Tiruvarur district

Police said the godown, located behind the house of the owner, had about ₹5 lakh worth of fireworks in it; no casualties were reported but a case has been registered for negligience

October 31, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Firecrackers worth ₹5 lakh were destroyed after a fire broke out at a godown where the crackers were stocked, in Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district on the night of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Police said Senthil (50), of East Street, Valangaiman used to sell firecrackers during Deepavali and other festive occasions at a retail shop set up by him in the front of his house. He used to stock the crackers in a building in the rear courtyard of his house.

Senthil had recently procured firecrackers worth ₹5 lakh and stocked them at the godown. At around 10 p.m. on Monday night, a fire broke out at the godown and the crackers began to explode. Fire service personnel were informed and immediately rushed in with fire tenders and brought the blaze under control in about three hours.

No casualty was reported as the incident took place in the night. However, a case has been registered against Senthil for negligence in handling flammable products, police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.