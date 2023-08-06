Fire safety drill held in Tiruchi

August 06, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

A fire safety awareness and drill was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services at the Railway Consumer Depot near the Tiruchi Railway Junction, here on Saturday.

The depot has a capacity to store about 140 KL of diesel for fuelling locomotives.

The drill was conducted by a team of Fire and Rescue Service personnel, which included Assistant District Fire Officer P.Sathiyavardhanan and Station Officer N.Udhayakumar, in the presence of G.Anusuya, District Fire Officer, and senior Railway officials, according to a communication from the Fire and Rescue Services.