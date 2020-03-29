Fire personnel disinfect police quarters

Fire and Rescue personnel assisted by the Tiruchi City Corporation sprayed disinfectants in various areas in Ponmalai zone on Sunday morning.

A total of 100 firemen used four corporation vehicles to spray disinfectants on all outer surfaces at the police staff quarters in K.K. Nagar. Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan inspected the work and urged the public to stay indoors.

“People should not step outdoors without face masks. If more that one person is travelling on a vehicle, it will be seized,” he said.

The firemen sanitised houses and buildings in K.K. Nagar, Marakadai, Mannarpuram and it's surrounding areas. “A total of 1000 streets were sanitised on Sunday,” official sources said.

Officials of the civic body also said that work to sanitise individual households across the city has begun.