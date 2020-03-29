Tiruchirapalli

Fire personnel disinfect police quarters

Fire and Rescue Service personnel conduct disinfecting work at police quarters in K.K. Nagar on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel conduct disinfecting work at police quarters in K.K. Nagar on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

Fire and Rescue personnel assisted by the Tiruchi City Corporation sprayed disinfectants in various areas in Ponmalai zone on Sunday morning.

A total of 100 firemen used four corporation vehicles to spray disinfectants on all outer surfaces at the police staff quarters in K.K. Nagar. Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan inspected the work and urged the public to stay indoors.

“People should not step outdoors without face masks. If more that one person is travelling on a vehicle, it will be seized,” he said.

The firemen sanitised houses and buildings in K.K. Nagar, Marakadai, Mannarpuram and it's surrounding areas. “A total of 1000 streets were sanitised on Sunday,” official sources said.

Officials of the civic body also said that work to sanitise individual households across the city has begun.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 10:11:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/fire-personnel-disinfect-police-quarters/article31200548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY