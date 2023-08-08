HamberMenu
Fire near railway track leads to detention of six trains

August 08, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rajaram R 5999

Six trains were detained midway on Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section after a fire broke out close to the railway track near Talanallur station on Tuesday.

Chennai-Karaikudi Pallavan superfast express and Chennai - Kanyakumari, Chennai - Kollam and Kacheguda- Madurai express were among the tains that were stopped midway due to a fire that broke out on an open site covered with bushes close to the railway track at Talanallur a few km from Vriddhachalam. The fire engulfed the area with thick smoke leading to the detention of the trains.

Railway sources said the trains were stopped for safety reasons. Government Railway Police personnel from Vriddhachalam rushed to the spot and a fire tender was brought to douse the flames. The trains left after an hour’s delay. The services were restored around 8. 40 p.m., the sources added.

