Fire in the locomotive delays Chennai-Mandapam Sethu Express

Published - October 04, 2024 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Flame seen atop the diesel locomotive of the Chennai-Mandapam Sethu Express which was delayed in the Tiruchi-Pudukottai section on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mandapam-bound Sethu Express (22661) from Chennai was delayed by over 100 minutes in Tiruchi-Pudukottai section in Madurai Railway Division, after heavy smoke and fire was noticed in the exhaust outlet of the diesel locomotive in the small hours on Friday.

The incident occurred between Keeranur and Vellanur railway stations, a few minutes past midnight. The train was stopped at Vellanur station.

Railway sources in Madurai Division said the thick smoke and flame was suspected to have been caused by the failure of lube oil hose pipe which was caused by a snag in the turbo charger of the diesel locomotive forcing the loco pilot to stop the train around 12.06 a.m. The engine was immediately switched off. A power block was taken since the Tiruchi-Pudukottai section was an electrified stretch. The smoke and fire was put out using an extinguisher.

The locomotive of the Mandapam-Chennai train, which was stopped at Vellanur, was used as a relief loco and attached to the Chennai-Mandapam train to enable its onward journey. The train departed at around 2 a.m.  A relief locomotive was brought from Karaikudi around 1.50 a.m. and attached to the Chennai-bound Sethu Express, the sources added. 

