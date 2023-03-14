ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in eucalyptus trees grove near Pudukottai

March 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Fire broke out in a plantation of eucalyptus trees inside a reserve forest near Pudukottai town prompting the intervention of the firefighters on Tuesday.  A senior fire services official said they received a fire call at around 1.50 p.m. alerting them of fire that began to spread rapidly due to wind at the time.

A quick response vehicle, a fire tender from Pudukottai fire station and a water lorry were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames.  The official said the operation was completed in about two hours. 

