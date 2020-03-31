Fire fighters in Pudukottai turn good Samaritans

Fire fighters in Pudukottai district have been silently helping the homeless and feeding the street dogs everyday alongside discharging their official duties.

Ever since the nation-wide lockdown was announced in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, fire fighters took up this noble task preparing food at the fire stations and feeding the homeless people and street dogs.

Each fire station in the district provides food to 10 to 20 homeless people found on the roadsides besides feeding street dogs, says the District Fire Officer, Pudukottai S. Chezhian.

Fire fighters pool in money at the respective fire station to do their bit for the homeless in this time of crisis situation, Mr. Chezhian said.

A team of fire fighters prepare variety rice at the respective fire station and pack them neatly and provide it to the homeless people living nearby. This is being done on the instruction of the higher authorities, Mr. Chezhian further said.

Fire fighters were also being engaged for spraying disinfectants at various places in the district on a regular basis.