August 08, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Fire and Rescue Services Department, Tiruchi district has procured a host of equipment required for rescue missions during natural calamities. The equipment including portable pumps, power saws, boats, cow lifting belts and deep water camera were procured from the District Collector’s discretionary fund amounting to ₹6.03 lakh. The equipment meant for rescue operations were sent to the fire stations in the district, a press release said on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.