Fire drill held at BHEL unit

June 07, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire drill was conducted at the Seamless Steel Tube Plant (SSTP) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, on Wednesday to check the preparedness of various safety and rescue systems at the factory.

S. Malathi, Joint Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, who inspected the exercise, said that such mock drills were vital to prevent accidents in manufacturing industries. She monitored the fire drill which simulated a situation in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) yard at SSTP which has two LPG bullets of 40 metric tonnes each.

Observers from Indian Oil Corporation, Vazhavanthankottai, Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, Airports Authority of India, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, and High Energy Projectile Factory were also present during the drill. Fire fighting teams from HEPF, OFT and TNFRS, which are under the Mutual Aid Scheme, joined the BHEL Fire Services to conduct the fire drill.

I.Kamalakkannan, General Manager, SSTP and Maintenance and Services, BHEL,Tiruchi, said that observations and suggestions during the mock drill would be taken into account for further improvements in safety systems and procedure.

