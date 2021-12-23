Tiruchirapalli

Fire destroys seven shops in Gandhi Market, two injured

Fire and Rescue Services personnel engaged in dousing the fire at Gandhi Market in Tiruchi on Thursday.  

Seven shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Gandhi Market area in the city early on Thursday.

Two men sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to gas leakage while an empty LPG cylinder was being replaced at a tea shop opposite to the clock tower. The cylinder was not closed properly, leading to the leak.

The shop caught fire at 6:30 a.m. and quickly spread to nearby stalls. Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames after nearly two hours.

An official said that had the incident occurred a few hours late, during peak traffic hours, the damage might have been severe.

The seven shops selling snacks, sweets, mobile phones and other things were completely gutted. “We are yet to enumerate the damages,” police sources said.

The injured men, Paramasivam, who replaced the cylinder, and Thangaraj were a,dmitted to hospital with five to 10% burns and their condition was being monitored.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 7:51:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/fire-destroys-seven-shops-in-gandhi-market-two-injured/article38021782.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY