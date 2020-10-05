Tiruchirapalli

Fire destroys 16 dwellings in Tiruchi

A fire that broke out at MGR Nagar in Sangiliandapuram in the city early on Monday, destroyed 16 thatched and tin-roofed dwellings. All the occupants escaped unhurt.

A senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official said the Tiruchi fire station received a call at around 2.45 a.m. alerting them about a fire in MGR Nagar, where there were a row of dwellings. Three fire tenders from the Tiruchi station and one each from Srirangam and Navalpat fire stations were pressed into service for the fire-fighting operation. A couple of water lorries were also engaged through the Tiruchi Corporation to douse the raging flames.

The occupants of the dwellings rushed out of their homes and escaped from the fire. Over 30 fire-fighters battled for over two hours before putting out flames completely.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. The Palakarai police are investigating.

